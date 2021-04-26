Brad Pitt’s Leonardo DiCaprio Shoutout At The Oscars

Leo, Leo, where art thou Leo…
When Brad Pitt presented Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Oscars, he riffed on how his “love of movies began at the local drive-in” before sharing some of the nominees’ early cinematic experiences.
“For Amanda Seyfried, it was the film version of Romeo and Juliet — the Leo version,” he said before joking, “Me too.”
Was he joking, though? I mean, it’s a great movie.
You’ve probably seen Romeo + Juliet — you know, the Leonardo DiCaprio one — a million times, probably. Who hasn’t?
Maybe it was a movie that made you love movies more than you did before. If that’s so, it seems like you’re certainly not alone.
Anyway, Pitt awarded the Oscar to Yuh-Jung Youn for her spectacular performance in Minari. Look at this photo of the two of them backstage. It’s great.
