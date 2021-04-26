Brad Pitt’s Leonardo DiCaprio Shoutout At The Oscars

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Leo, Leo, where art thou Leo…

When Brad Pitt presented Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Oscars, he riffed on how his “love of movies began at the local drive-in” before sharing some of the nominees’ early cinematic experiences.

“For Amanda Seyfried, it was the film version of Romeo and Juliet — the Leo version,” he said before joking, “Me too.”


Chris Pizzello / Getty Images

Was he joking, though? I mean, it’s a great movie.


20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

You’ve probably seen Romeo + Juliet — you know, the Leonardo DiCaprio one — a million times, probably. Who hasn’t?


20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

Maybe it was a movie that made you love movies more than you did before. If that’s so, it seems like you’re certainly not alone.


20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

Anyway, Pitt awarded the Oscar to Yuh-Jung Youn for her spectacular performance in Minari. Look at this photo of the two of them backstage. It’s great.


Chris Pizzello / Getty Images

