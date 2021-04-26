Bob Dylan Once Keen on Covering Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’, Dave Grohl Unveils

WENN/Instagram/Danny Clifford

In a new magazine interview, the Foo Fighters frontman recalls the conversation he had with the ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ hitmaker when he and his band were invited to open for the latter’s 2008 tour.

AceShowbiz –

Folk rock icon Bob Dylan was once eager to record a cover version of Foo Fighters hit “Everlong”.

Dave Grohl and his bandmates were invited to open for the “Like a Rolling Stone” hitmaker on his 2008 tour, and the frontman recalls being terrified when he was summoned to meet with the legendary singer, only for Dylan to heap praise on the group and its music.

Speaking to Uncut magazine, Grohl said, “All I could see was his silhouette, he had a black hooded sweatshirt pulled up over his head, a black leather jacket, black jeans and black boots on. He was leaning against the wall with his arms crossed.”

“I walked up to him and said, ‘Hey Bob, how’re you doing?’ He’s like, ‘Hey man, how’s it going?’ We talked for a little bit and he thanked us for being on the tour and then he said, ‘Man, what’s that song you guys got?’ ” before reciting a line from the 1997 classic.

“I said, ‘Oh, that’s Everlong.’ He said, ‘That’s a great song man, I should do that song,’ ” Grohl remembered. “I was like, ‘You know, I think you’ve got enough good songs to hold you over.’ ”

The brief meeting remains one of the highlights of former Nirvana drummer Grohl’s career.

“Honestly, it was one of the most incredible experiences of my entire life,” he shared. “It was f**king terrifying – but he couldn’t have been nicer.”

Producer Arthur Baker also recalled hearing Dylan sing a surprising choice of cover during some downtime in the studio when they were working on his 1985 release, “Empire Burlesque”.

He said, “I was mixing something one night and hearing something really weird beneath it. So I turned the volume down quickly and it was Bob singing Like a Virgin on acoustic guitar.”

“He was figuring out how to play Madonna. We’d already finished the record and he’d say to me, ‘I’d like to make a record like Prince [or] Madonna. Can we do that?’ He was a joker. He liked to f**k with me, y’know?”