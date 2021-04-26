Bitcoin Rebounds as Dip Buying Prevails, Mining Activity Steadies By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – rebounded Monday following last week’s rout to a seven-week low as investors bought the dip and signs of mining activity steadied.

rose 8.4% to $54,151 after falling below $50,000 last week.

The wave of investors who took advantage of the dip, helped steady the crypto market, pushing the total market cap back above $2 trillion.

The selloff last week is believed to be have been caused by several factors including bitcoin miners scaling back operations in Xinjiang, China, following a power outage. Miners play an important role in maintaining the plumbing of the network, or blockchain, that powers bitcoin.

“Essentially, you can think of cryptocurrency miners as the engine that keeps the bitcoin network running — responsible for the validation of all transactions that take place on the network,” according to Canaan CEO Nangeng Zhang.

The mean hashrate of the Bitcoin network fell to 131.796 exahashes per second on Friday, its lowest level since December 2020, but has rebounded to about 150 exhhashes per second, according to data from Blockchain.com.

The rebound in cryptocurrencies on Monday also signaled an increasing appetite for alternative cryptos, an indication that bitcoin, while the dominate crypto, is not the only game in town for investors.

Bitcoin’s dominance rate – the ratio of BTC market cap over total market cap – looks increasing vulnerable to a break below 50% for the first time since August 2018 after falling just below that level last week as alt coin gain momentum.

rose 8.9% to $2,503, while was up 21.6% to $1.33169, and was up 11.1% to $1.2395.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR