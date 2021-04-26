Bitcoin options traders neutral after 28% BTC price dip By Cointelegraph

Glass half full: Bitcoin options traders neutral after 28% BTC price dip
(BTC) might have recovered from the $47,000 low seen on April 25, but the subsequent 15% bounce was not enough to bring optimism to the BTC options markets. Even at the present $54,000 level, the price remains 17% below the $64,900 all-time high reached on April 14.
The popular Crypto Fear & Greed Index reached its lowest level in 12 months, signaling thatinvestors are closer to “extreme fear,” which is a complete reversal from the “extreme greed” level seen on April 18. This indicator gathers data from price volatility, volume change, social media activity, Bitcoin dominance and recent search trends.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.