Bitcoin hit with record weekly outflow as rally ebbs -CoinShares data

Article content

NEW YORK — Bitcoin posted a record weekly outflow, with overall sentiment on cryptocurrencies turning cautious as the digital asset’s searing rally hit a wall, data from digital currency manager CoinShares showed on Monday.

Outflows for bitcoin hit $21 million for the week of April 23, the largest weekly outflow on record. Total weekly inflows for the sector were just $1.3 million, the lowest weekly figure since October 2020.

That said, CoinShares said outflows last week were 0.05% of the crypto sector’s assets under management, while weekly inflows this year averaged 0.6%.

Total assets under management were $54.3 billion as of last week, down from $64.2 billion in mid-April.

“We saw investors shifting funds away from bitcoin amid some idiosyncratic developments last week, prominently including the temporary power outage in mining mecca Xinjiang,” said Matt Weller, Global Head of Market Research at Forex.com and City Index.

Amid serious coal mine accidents in China’s Xinjiang, Shanxi and Guizhou provinces, the Chinese government directed local coal-based power stations to conduct inspections of security measures. Data centers in Xinjiang, including bitcoin mining farms, had to shut down due to subsequent power cuts, according to media reports.