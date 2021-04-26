Bitcoin Climbs 12% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



© Reuters. Bitcoin Climbs 12% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $53,750.7 by 16:46 (20:46 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 11.82% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 8.

The move upwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap up to $1,001.1B, or 50.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $48,815.9 to $54,320.9 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 3.99%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $61.7B or 36.40% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $47,098.4805 to $57,054.9414 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 17.02% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,481.79 on the Investing.com Index, up 9.32% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $535.35 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 9.90%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $286.6B or 14.39% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $81.9B or 4.11% of the total cryptocurrency market value.