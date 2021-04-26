Bitcoin bulls respond with a $150M short squeeze above $53K — Can BTC go higher? By Cointelegraph

Roughly $150 million worth of shorts were liquidated within a span of hours as the price of (BTC) rose from around $47,000 to over $53,000 on April 26.

The cryptocurrency market as a whole saw a strong short squeeze, as Ether (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and other major cryptocurrencies also rose by around 15% in the same period.

Bitcoin futures funding rate. Source: Bybt.com
Bitcoin short liquidations. Source: Glassnode
4-hour price chart (Binance). Source: Tradingview, Johnny