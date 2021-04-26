Bindi Irwin Wishes Steve Irwin Could Have Met Her Child

“He would have loved her the most.”
In fact, the one thing she wishes is that he could have gotten the chance to meet her daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.
“It’s hard knowing that she’ll never get to actually meet him and it’s devastating because I’ll never get to watch their connection,” Bindi explained during a sneak peek clip of Crikey! It’s a Baby. “But, I cannot wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was.”
“It’s going to be really special for her to know him through us,” she continued while crying, “to tell her about what an amazing man he was.”
Bindi added that it’s been “really hard” for her to not have her father around “because out of everyone in the world, he would have loved [Grace] the most.”
“He would have loved her so much,” she said. “But I think in a way he is still with us. And his heart and soul lives on in all of us and, so yeah, he’s never really gone.”
Steve died in September 2006 after he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb.
Bindi has also gotten her daughter ready for life at the zoo by getting Grace an Australia Zoo khaki shirt. (Grace wore it on her one-month birthday while accompanying her parents to take care of the tortoises.)
“To celebrate one month, our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo,” Bindi wrote on Instagram at the time. “We’re so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals.”
Even though Grace isn’t able to meet Steve, his work is already a huge part of her life.
