Binance to List MicroStrategy, Apple, and Microsoft in Its network By CoinQuora

  • Binance will list stock tokens such as MicroStrategy, Apple (NASDAQ:), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:).
  • The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) enables investors to trade without high GAS fees.

The Binance exchange has once again broken its limits by adding new stock tokens into its platform. Specifically, Binance will list stock tokens such as MicroStrategy (MSTR), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Indeed, this event made the Binance community rejoice as they have the opportunity to trade other digital assets aside from cryptocurrency using the Binance network.

What are Binance Stock Tokens?

Binance Stock Tokens are tokens of stocks (i.e., shares of public companies) that trade on traditional stock exchanges. Each Stock Token represents one ordinary share of the relevant stock. These Stock Tokens are fully backed by a depository portfolio of underlying securities held by CM-Equity AG, Germany (“CM-E”). Holders of Stock Tokens wi…

