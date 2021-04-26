Bender Labs Launches WRAP to Bridge Ethereum and Tezos By CoinQuora



Bender Labs is launching its first bridge protocol, WRAP.

WRAP will move tokens from to Tezos using wTokens.

wTokens will represent ERC-20, ERC-721, and FA2 tokens pegged at their value.

Benders Labs launched WRAP Protocol to bridge Ethereum and Tezos networks. The launch marks a key milestone towards creating an interoperable open financial system.

Notably, WRAP is the first bridge protocol from Bender Labs. Also, the protocol will serve as a decentralized bridge for transferring ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens from Ethereum to Tezos as FA2 tokens.

In fact, the WRAP bridge will add much-needed relief to the often congested Ethereum network. Currently, Ethereum supports the majority of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications thanks to its position as the DApp and smart contracts pioneer.

However, the scaling limitations, congestion, and high gas fees on Ethereum have hindered the efficient

