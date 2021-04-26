Bella Thorne Is Hot in Red at Her Engagement Party to Benjamin Mascolo

Instagram

Raving about his actress fiancee, the Italian singer/songwriter takes to Instagram to share a slew of pictures from the night with one picture featuring the couple posing with a beautiful sky in the background.

AceShowbiz –

Bella Thorne made sure she turned heads while arriving at her engagement party at Los Angeles’ No Vacancy. The former Disney star put her leg on display as she looked hot in a sexy red dress featuring a very high slit in one side.

For the bash which was held on Saturday evening, April 24, the 23-year-old donned the revealing dress that not only showed off a whole lotta leg, but also a ton of her cleavage. The “Midnight Sun” actress’ look that night complemented her red heels and locks that she styled in a beautiful updo.

As for her fiance Benjamin Mascolo, the Italian singer/songwriter looked dapper in a black Versace tuxedo jacket featuring embroidery. He completed his look with matching shoes.

Raving about his actress fiancee, Ben shared a slew of pictures from the night. In one picture, the engaged couple was posing with a beautiful sky in the background. Another snap saw a more detailed look at Bella’s custom diamond and pearl necklace bearing her fiance’s name. The party also had scantily-clad dancers dancing with fire.

“My princess made this happen..,” so Ben wrote in the caption. “Best engagement party ever, I’m so grateful to share these special moments with you. Also, can we talk about how insanely beautiful you are in this dress? Love you @bellathorne.”

<br />

In a recent interview with Hola magazine, Bella talked about her engagement to Benjamin, noting that it made her realize how big the affect of his father’s death on her childhood. “Getting engaged is a huge deal and knowing that he cannot walk me down the aisle totally sucks. So, for obvious reasons, it affected me greatly when I was younger… and it will never stop affecting me; when I have a baby… it makes me crazy to think that he will not be here to meet him,” she shared.

As for her mom’s reaction to her milestone, Bella said that her mom “is over the moon.” Of her mom, Bella further explained, “She is also engaged, she had not dated anyone since my father died, and now she is engaged after so long… I have a new father, and it is just so crazy. Now she is engaged, I’m engaged; we are doing a joined engagement party.”

“As I’ve gotten older, I look so much more like my mother. I used to be really, really skinny naturally, it’s taken me so long to fill out physically and my face used to be so skinny before. I used to be so much more like my father, with these very Latin high cheekbones and a very big forehead. I always felt like I looked like my father more, but now that I filled out, my face is more round and has more fat to it, so I really look like my mom. She is a redhead, like one of my sisters, I’m naturally a blonde. Now when we are together, people say we are twins,” she continued.