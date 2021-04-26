Bella Hadid Removed Zayn Malik’s Hand From Gigi’s Butt

To celebrate the big night, Gigi went out on the town in New York City with her partner Zayn Malik, as well as her sister Bella. At one point, they hit up a food truck.
As Just Jared points out, the paparazzi were out in full force as Zayn’s hand gravitated towards Gigi’s butt.
So Bella went over and removed Zayn’s hand from Gigi’s butt. Plain and simple.
She was watching out for her older sister! How nice.
Zayn also gave Gigi a massive bouquet of flowers for her birthday, which she lovingly documented on her IG Story.
All in all, a pretty unique birthday.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!