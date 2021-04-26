Be Like Cathie Wood and Let Skillz Pay the Bills By StockNews

© Reuters. Be Like Cathie Wood and Let Skillz Pay the Bills
You can buy Skillz (SKLZ) stock because the CEO of ARK Investment did, but there are other reasons to lean bullish on this mobile e-sports company.Upon its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Flying Eagle Acquisition, Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was introduced to the trading community and a wild, volatile ride began for SKLZ stock holders.
You might say that history was made because Skillz was actually the first publicly traded mobile e-sports platform.
At the time of the merger, Skills founder and CEO Andrew Paradise declared, “We stand at the intersection of mobile gaming and esports, perhaps the two most exciting growth opportunities of the next decade.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.