Be Like Cathie Wood and Let Skillz Pay the Bills By StockNews



© Reuters. Be Like Cathie Wood and Let Skillz Pay the Bills



You can buy Skillz (SKLZ) stock because the CEO of ARK Investment did, but there are other reasons to lean bullish on this mobile e-sports company.Upon its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Flying Eagle Acquisition, Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was introduced to the trading community and a wild, volatile ride began for SKLZ stock holders.

You might say that history was made because Skillz was actually the first publicly traded mobile e-sports platform.

At the time of the merger, Skills founder and CEO Andrew Paradise declared, “We stand at the intersection of mobile gaming and esports, perhaps the two most exciting growth opportunities of the next decade.”

Continue reading on StockNews