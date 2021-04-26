Bacardi Limited Appoints Kerry Carr to Global Leadership Team

Kerry, who joined Bacardi in 2014, has been responsible for spearheading global performance management. From building analytical tools and frameworks, to understanding drivers of performance, to driving year-end results, Kerry has helped ensure dynamic resource allocation, which was particularly valuable while managing the business during a global pandemic. She was also integral in the integration of Patrón, following the 2018 acquisition of the super-premium tequila.

HAMILTON, Bermuda — Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, today announces the promotion of Kerry Carr to the company’s Global Leadership Team. In her expanded role as SVP Global Performance Management she adds Revenue Growth Management and Bacardi Enterprise Services to her existing portfolio which already includes strategic projects, global reporting and metrics to drive business performance. She reports to Bacardi Limited Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tony Latham.

“Kerry’s track record for understanding the needs of our company, delivering transformational finance and business performance programs, along with her embodiment of our unique culture and values makes her a leadership role model across the business,” says Tony Latham. “Her ingenuity in problem-solving, collaborative approach to managing change, and results-driven leadership make her a valuable addition to our Global Leadership Team at Bacardi.”

She is no stranger to the shared services model as she previously helped launch the function at Bacardi with a focus on improving productivity while delivering quality service for internal customers. Over the years, the team has grown from one site in Costa Rica, dedicated to financial transactions, to centers across the globe supporting a growing portfolio of services.

“It has been such a rewarding journey at Bacardi to help build the foundation for programs and services that best leverage the skills of our people while driving business effectiveness. I get tremendous energy from engaging with others in the service of delivering for our shareholders, our company, and our people,” says Kerry Carr. “Every day, I am humbled by the opportunity to contribute to this iconic, family-owned company and am excited to be part of the next chapter.”

A 30-year veteran of consumer goods companies, Kerry brings expertise in operations, supply chain, organizational design and finance with global brands including The Walt Disney Company and Avon Products at the local, regional and corporate levels. She spent much of her career executing programs across international operations in Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, as well as at the global level.

Kerry joined Bacardi in 2014 and will continue to be based at the Bacardi global headquarters office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

