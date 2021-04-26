Asian shares at 6-week highs, eyes on Fed, U.S. GDP

Article content

SYDNEY — Asian stocks climbed to six-week highs on Monday amid signs the world economic recovery was still well on track, though rising COVID-19 cases in the region weighed on sentiment, pushing oil prices lower.

Futures for Eurostoxx 50 were flat as were those for Germany’s DAX while London’s FTSE futures were a shade weaker. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were barely changed.

The mood was relatively upbeat in Asia where MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reached its highest since March 18, despite a late sell-off in Chinese shares.

“Markets have priced in the pandemic as a sprint and not a marathon. That premise could come under stress in the weeks to come,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior Asia-Pacific market analyst for OANDA.

Fears surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world’s third-biggest oil importer put pressure on oil prices on Monday after they fell about 1% last week.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 index fell 0.7% after hitting its highest level since April 6 earlier in the day. Australia’s benchmark share index was off 0.2% with a public holiday in five of the country’s eight states and territories.

South Korea’s KOSPI share index rose 0.7% while New Zealand shares added 0.6% and Japan’s Nikkei reversed early losses to be up 0.4%.