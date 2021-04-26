Artist of the Week: Jimmie Allen

Instagram

The ‘Mercury Lane’ crooner have shattered barriers in the country music industry as he scores two consecutive No. 1 singles on Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Jimmie Allen continued to make history in the country music industry. The 34-year-old artist celebrated more milestones this year after becoming the first black musician to have his debut single sit at the first position on Billboard Country Airplay following the release of his single “Best Shot” in 2018.

He’s back at the summit with a follow-up song “Make Me Want To”. It climbed up to the top spot after more than a year on the chart. The 58-week trek to No. 1 became the longest climb to the top in the history of the Country Airplay chart. The feat also made him the first black artist to have two consecutive chart toppers on country radio.

” ‘Make Me Want To’ is really just about a song about someone having feelings, catching ’em fast and not being ashamed to say [so],” Allen explained in an interview with ABC Radio. “I think being vulnerable is cool. And, you know, when you have feelings for someone else, or when you want to be with them, tell ’em. That’s really what the song is.”

Meanwhile, the music video was inspired by his love for Disney, Harry Potter, and the classic love story “The Notebook. “I feel like authenticity is celebrated today more than ever, so with this video, I really wanted to highlight my quirky side,” so he told CMT.

Both “Make Me Want To” and “Best Shot” have been certified platinum for selling over a million units. The tracks are taken from Allen’s first studio album “Mercury Lane” which came out in 2018.

If his chart history is any indication, he is expected to make another wave as a new song called “This Is Us”, his collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus‘ daughter Noah Cyrus, has been released. The track was recorded for his mini album “Bettie James” which came out last year.

Besides dominating the country music charts, Jimmie Allen was critically lauded at notable awards show. He was nominated for New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards last year and won New Male Artist of the Year this year at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.