Apple Has Its Own American Infrastructure Plan By Investing.com

By Christiana Sciaudone
Investing.com — Apple (NASDAQ:) said it will create 20,000 new jobs in the U.S. and invest more than $430 billion for silicon development and 5G innovation.
The company said it’s a 20% increase over a commitment made three years ago. Shares were little changed.
And who knew, but Apple is the largest taxpayer in the U.S. and has paid almost $45 billion in domestic corporate income taxes over the past five years alone.
Apple’s $430 billion spending will include paying American suppliers, data center investments and dozens of Apple TV+ productions. It will also invest over $1 billion in North Carolina and begin construction on a new campus and engineering hub in the Research Triangle area. The investment will create at least 3,000 new jobs in machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and other cutting-edge fields and build local infrastructure like broadband, roads and public schools.
