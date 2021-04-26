Another leading Toshiba shareholder asks company to seek suitors

Article content

TOKYO — Toshiba Corp’s second-biggest shareholder called on the Japanese conglomerate to undergo a strategic review and explicitly solicit suitors, saying potential acquirers were deterred by the company’s comments on wanting to remain listed.

The comments by 3D Investment Partners, which owns a 7.2% stake in Toshiba, come as a $20 billion buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners earlier this month has sparked expectations for a bidding war for the Japanese company.

While Toshiba dismissed that offer citing a lack of details, CVC has not thrown in the towel and sources have said some other private equity investors are also considering making bids.

“We call upon the board to openly welcome interest from suitors who could enhance corporate value and ask the board to conduct a formal review of strategic alternatives,” 3D said in a letter sent to Toshiba’s board on Monday and made public.

“To conduct a fair and proper process, Toshiba should explicitly indicate that it is open to alternative ownership structures and correct media speculation that Toshiba’s management team and board have a strong preference for remaining a listed company,” 3D said.

The industrial conglomerate has said it believed that being publicly traded provided a “capital structure suitable for enhancing long term value creation” but added that its board would not disregard various proposals, including those to take the company private.