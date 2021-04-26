Altcoins hit new highs after bulls kick Bitcoin price back above $50K By Cointelegraph

Altcoins hit new highs after bulls kick Bitcoin price back above $50K
Cryptocurrency investors breathed a sigh of relief on April 26 as the sharp reversal in the price of (BTC) was accompanied by a market-wide recovery that has a majority of altcoins seeing green. It’s likely that the breakout was aided by bullish assessments from JPMorgan (NYSE:) analysts and PayPal’s announcement that demand for purchasing cryptocurrencies had surpassed expectations.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView shows that after bouncing off a low near $47,000 on Sunday evening, Bitcoin roared back above the $50,000 support level in the early trading hours on Monday and climbed above $53,500 by mid-day while Ether (ETH) reclaimed $2,500.
