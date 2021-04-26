AJ Tracey Vows to Retire as Soon as People Are Not Feeling Him Anymore

Instagram

Speaking about his future in the industry, the ‘West Ten’ hitmaker expresses his hope to emulate 50 Cent and drop tunes occasionally rather than continue to ‘force’ himself to put out music.

Rapper AJ Tracey has vowed to retire “gracefully” when people aren’t “feeling” him any more.

The “West Ten” hitmaker would like to emulate 50 Cent and drop tunes occasionally rather than continue to “force” himself to put out music when he’s reached his “shelf life.”

Speaking to The Agenda Radio on Apple Music 1, AJ said, “Boy, I’ll be honest with you, I’ll retire as soon as everyone’s not feeling me no more.”

“I’m gracefully bowing out, there’s no more forcing it, old man thing. I’ll just bow. 100 percent there’s a shelf life. We ain’t gotta say no names.”

“You’ve heard rappers, and you’re just like, ‘Bro, you’re like, however old you are, wearing Nike Tech like the youth dem. And on that little electric scooter, you are trying to force it. And it’s not that honestly, bro, it’s not that.’ ”

He added, “You can hold me to that. I’m never going to be that guy, never. I’m going to do the 50 Cent thing. If I feel like putting out something random, I’ll just put something out random, but I’m not going to force the thing at all [sic].”

In another interview, Tracey shared his thought on performing live again after COVID-19 put a halt to shows. “Honestly, not even to sound like a hippie, but just sharing moments with the fans, man. Because making music and you’re disconnected from everyone in life, just over the internet, it’s not the same is it? It’s just not the same,” he shared.

“I just want to go out there, get the energy from the fans, give it back. And everyone who knows me like, yeah, cool, the studio thing is great,” he added. “The radio, I’m doing quite well. But my shows is where I can really show off and impress people, you know what I’m saying? I’ll turn it mad and I just haven’t been able to do that for a long time. So I’m really looking forward to getting back on stage.”