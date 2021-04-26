Affinity Solutions Launches Independent Study on Organizations’ Readiness for Data Deprecation Across the Digital Ecosystem

Below are some of the key findings from interviews with more than 300 marketing-decision makers in North America:

“While marketing decision-makers are generally aware of the problems data deprecation presents, many require education on how to effectively address it and lack key technical functionalities to navigate these challenges,” said Phil Lore, Chief Revenue Officer, Affinity Solutions. “We are excited to share the findings and recommendations from this timely research. It furthers our mission of using our unique external datasets, focused on purchase intelligence, to help clients and partners understand consumer behavior in real-time so they can make better decisions that help grow their businesses.”

NEW YORK — Affinity Solutions, a global insights firm, commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a study evaluating organizations’ readiness for data deprecation across digital channels, increased consumer privacy demands and regulations, and the use of alternative data sources to combat these significant disruptions to the marketing ecosystem. The joint research initiative was launched today.

Article content

To see full findings from the study, please visit here.

The insights from this study will also be a critical component of the build out of Affinity’s new data platform called Panorama, which literally means ‘unbroken view.’ The new offering comes at a critical time when first party data is no longer enough and external datasets are increasingly being used to provide much-needed additional texture to consumer understanding. This is particularly so as all companies work to sharpen their data acquisition strategies to best navigate the various privacy and other shifts precipitated by the end of the Google cookie and a host of other factors.

Panorama will allow Affinity to help partners sharpen their data acquisition strategies by providing a privacy-safe platform/environment for connecting alternative data sets.

