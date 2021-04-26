Aavegotchi to Become Reef Finance’s First NFT Partner By CoinQuora

Aavegotchi to Become Reef Finance’s First NFT Partner
- Reef Finance has just announced its first partnership for NFTs with Aavegotchi.
- Reef users will now be able to interact with Aavegotchis by staking REEF tokens.
- The DeFi hub will also list fractional Aavegotchi NFTs in its Reef DeFi baskets.
Leading liquidity aggregator and DeFi hub, Reef Finance, has just announced its first partnership for NFTs with Aavegotchi, a popular and creative project in the digital asset space.
A product of the 2021 NFT ecosystem explosion, Aavegotchi is an innovative and unique project. It combines DeFi concepts with gaming mechanics inspired by Tamagotchi handheld arcade gadgets, popular between the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Aavegotchi NFTs are unique because they have intrinsic value. They offer an underlying collateral of aTokens which are interest-bearing representations of assets supplied to the Aave
