Aavegotchi to Become Reef Finance’s First NFT Partner By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Aavegotchi to Become Reef Finance’s First NFT Partner
  • Reef Finance has just announced its first partnership for NFTs with Aavegotchi.
  • Reef users will now be able to interact with Aavegotchis by staking REEF tokens.
  • The DeFi hub will also list fractional Aavegotchi NFTs in its Reef DeFi baskets.

Leading liquidity aggregator and DeFi hub, Reef Finance, has just announced its first partnership for NFTs with Aavegotchi, a popular and creative project in the digital asset space.

A product of the 2021 NFT ecosystem explosion, Aavegotchi is an innovative and unique project. It combines DeFi concepts with gaming mechanics inspired by Tamagotchi handheld arcade gadgets, popular between the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Aavegotchi NFTs are unique because they have intrinsic value. They offer an underlying collateral of aTokens which are interest-bearing representations of assets supplied to the Aave

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR