A Seasoned Blockchain Developer and Strategist for the Less Fortunate

New York, NY, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) The recently created Oduwa Coin platform was pronounced the Pan-African Digital currency. This created lots of interest and buzz within communities of African descent. Oduwa Coin blockchain is designed for people of African descent. It aims to teach them financial maturity, literacy, and assist them achieve socio-economic independence in their communities. Mr. Enabulele is a blockchain strategist who is passionate about placing Oduwacoin in the hands of people who can truly benefit from it. Blockchain technology is a recent invention that has provided lucrative benefits to millions of people, but many people are still in the dark and do not know how profitable it is. Bright Enabulele is one of the few selfless innovators who is willing to share this technology and its benefits to those suffering from financial inclusion.

Mr. Enabulele is also a software engineer whose interest in blockchain sparked in 2010. From then on Enabulele has developed and sustained a blockchain project that can provide countless benefits to indigenous communities. As a selfless person of African descent, Enabulele’s immediate thought upon learning about the benefits of blockchain has been to introduce it to his fellow countrymen. When he began getting involved in blockchain, he decided to capitalize on this revolutionary technology so that he would be able to create economic opportunities and financial literacy for the communities that have been underserved so he can create enthusiasm in them about cryptocurrency. As the co-founder of Oduwa Blockchain Solutions, Enabulele has helped develop a fintech solution named Oduwacoin. This is the first step towards a solution for financial inclusion for indigenous people and especially people of African descent. Oduwacoin was created for users to quickly and efficiently transfer digital currency without having to worry about any boundaries or borders.

With all of the technological advancements in the 21st century, it seems that many African natives are being left behind and do not have access to the benefits that they provide. Oduwacoin is getting its coin owners to engage in mining, crypto trading, and exchanges from a safe and secure platform so that they can get familiar with the process. Enabulele’s mission is that, “Everyone with a cellphone can and should have access to a wider and global digital economy thus diminishing the restrictions caused by territorial borders”,. It is this belief that has driven him to create Oduwacoin that will ultimately unite everyone in the Pan African community. The goal that Bright Enabulele and his team have with Oduwacoin is to create a digital infrastructure for indigenous communities and to revolutionize the way that African natives trade with the rest of the world.

As for the details regarding this new cryptocurrency, Oduwa Coin is a cryptocurrency network that helps to transfer digital cash to anyone, anywhere on the globe without any fees or restrictions. The entire Oduwa Network is super-efficient, fast, secure, and reliable along with ensuring that there is no fraud or double spending. Oduwacoin is a free open-source project derived from collaborative blockchain frameworks to provide a long-term Energy-Efficient SCRYPT-Based Cryptocurrency. Built on the foundation of Hybrid Blockchain POW/POS, innovations such as proof-of-stake help further advance the field of crypto-currency and boost the concept of nearly No- Cost transaction fees for all OWC users to send and receive Oduwa. Bright Enabulele has decided that his fellow natives have been left behind for too long and they deserve a chance to have access to the same resources that everyone else around the world does. He has a passion for blockchain and has bridged it with philanthropy.

