3 Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip By StockNews

Investors have been rotating away from expensive growth stocks over the past couple of months to capitalize on the economic recovery by betting on cyclical stocks. However, after losing some value, some growth stocks now look attractive at their current valuations. Because Takeda pharmaceutical (TAK), Bausch Health (BHC), and Quidel (NASDAQ:) possess solid growth attributes, we think the dip in their prices offer investors solid entry opportunities. Read on.Over the past few months, the stock markets have been witnessing a rotation away from expensive growth stocks into quality value stocks that have the potential to benefit from an economic recovery. This is activity is evident in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s (SPYG) 6.3% returns over the past three months versus the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s (SPYV) 11.6% gains.

However, the price decline of some quality growth stocks–some of which are positioned to perform well in the post-pandemic economy–has created a solid entry opportunity for investors.

So, we think now is the ideal time to buy the following quality growth stocks: Takeda pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:), and Quidel Corporation (QDEL).

