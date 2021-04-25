Zendaya’s Oscars Red Carpet Dress Was Stunning

The Oscars are finally here! And Zendaya did not come to play, y’all!!
The 24-year-old showed up in a jaw-dropping yellow Valentino gown that brought some serious sunshine to this cloudy day!
My girl is KILLING IT out here!!!
Her longtime stylist, Law Roach, told Harper’s Bazaar that her Bulgari jewlery – worth a whopping $6 million – “tells the story and brings the look together.”
“We have a beautiful gown, but in the fitting, we had a whole gamut of these incredible, incredible pieces from Bulgari, and the jewelry just literally became the star of the show,” he explained.
Plus, Law shared an image of Cher in a similar dress on his Instagram Story. “Constant inspiration,” he wrote.
And to top it all off, it seems like this ‘fit glows in the dark, too?!
That’s it! Zendaya has won the night. The rest of you can try again next year!
