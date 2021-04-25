Yuh-Jung Youn Wins Best Supporting Actress, ‘Soul’ Is Best Animated Feature

A24/Disney+

While the ‘Minari’ star has become the first Korean actress to win an Oscar, ‘Tenet’ has earned its first prize at the 93rd Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects.

AceShowbiz –

More awards have been presented at the 93rd annual Academy Awards, with Yuh-Jung Youn among one of them who have become victorious at the Sunday, April 25 ceremony. The veteran South Korean actress nabbed Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “Minari“.

While Youn has set another Oscar history by becoming the first Korean actress to win an Oscar, her win was rather expected. She was a favorite to win in the category after earning prizes at other award shows, including the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards, for the same role.

The 73-year-old had a fan-girling moment when accepting the award from Brad Pitt. “Mr Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming? I’m very honored to meet you!” she said, before thanking “Minari” cast and crew, including director Lee Isaac Chung, and her fellow nominees, particularly Glenn Close.

Prior to Youn’s win, “Tenet” grabbed the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. “Soul” was named Best Animated Feature, edging out “Onward“, “Over the Moon“, “Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” and “Wolfwalkers“.

Best Animated Short Film went to “If Anything Happens I Love You”, while “My Octopus Teacher” won Best Documentary Feature. Winning Best Documentary Short Subject was “Colette”, which is a about a former member of the French Resistance who goes back to Germany.

In his speech, director Anthony Giacchino mentioned that the movie’s Oscar win coincided with the real-life Collete’s birthday. “Today’s Colette’s birthday. She was born just 22 days before the very first Oscars in 1929,” he said. “So I imagine it must have been a very a crowd about this big, right?”

He continued, “When she – when we got nominated, she told us that – she reminded us that the power of documentary film making ensured that her brother Jean Pierre was, as she put it, no longer lost in the night and fog of the Nazi concentration camp system.”

Later at the currently ongoing show, “Mank” scored two consecutive wins with Production Design Best for Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale, as well as Best Cinematography for Erik Messerschmidt.