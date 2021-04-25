Young Thug’s ‘Slime Language 2’ Reigns Over Billboard 200 Chart in Debut Week





AceShowbiz –

Young Thug‘s star-studded project “Slime Language 2” has arrived at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Hailing from Young Stoner Life Records, the set earns 113,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 22, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, most of them are from streaming activity. SEA units comprise 106,000 which equals to 142.68 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks. Meanwhile, 6000 of them are album sales with 1,000 being in the form of TEA units.

Released on April 16, “Slime Languange 2” features Gunna, Yak Gotti, Lil Duke, T-Shyne and Lil Keed. Additionally, the 23-track project also sees Young Thug collaborating with big names from outside the Young Stoner Life camp, including Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, NAV and Future. The album marks Young Thug’s second No. 1 album after “So Much Fun”.

At No. 2 is Taylor Swift‘s former leader “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”. The album dips one spot after earning 7,000 equivalent album units. Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album”, meanwhile, ascends one rang to No. 3 with 56,000 equivalent album units earned this week. Trailing behind is Justin Bieber‘s latest album “Justice” that falls from No. 3 to No. 4 in its fifth week with 54,000 units.

Eric Church‘s new album “Heart”, meanwhile, arrives at No. 5 with 49,000 equivalent album units, marking his sixth Top 10 album. It is also the first time for three country albums being in the Top 5 together with “Heart”, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Dangerous: The Double Album” nabbing No, 5, No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Back to this week’s chart, Rod Wave‘s “SoulFly” dips from No. 5 to No. 6 with 46,000 equivalent album units earned. As for rock band Greta Van Fleet, they score second Billboard 200 top 10, as “The Battle at Garden’s Gate” debuts at No. 7 with 44,000 equivalent album units. Descending from No. 7 to No. 8 is The Weeknd‘s “The Highlights”, earning 40,000 equivalent album units.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Dua Lipa‘s “Future Nostalgia” and Pop Smoke‘s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon”. While “Future Nostalgia” rises from No. 10 to No. 9 with 35,000 units, Pop’s posthumous album falls from No. 9 to No. 10 with 34,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200: