Toshiba’s No. 2 shareholder calls for review of strategic alternatives By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company’s facility in Kawasaki, Japan
TOKYO (Reuters) – 3D Investment Partners, the second-largest shareholder in Toshiba (OTC:) Corp, has called on the Japanese industrial conglomerate to conduct a formal review of strategic alternatives.
“We are very concerned, based on media reports and Toshiba’s own press releases, that Toshiba may not be serving the interests of the corporation and has been actively discouraging takeover proposals,” 3D said in a letter sent to Toshiba’s board.
