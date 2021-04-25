Tom Jones Unsure If He’s Ready to Tell All About His Life in Biopic

WENN

The ‘It’s Not Unusual’ hitmaker reveals there have been talks about a possible biopic but he admits he’s reluctant to tell all about his life and career on the big screen.

Tom Jones is in talks for a biopic – but isn’t ready to “tell-all” just yet.

The music legend, who has released his 41st studio album, “Surrounded by Time“, on Friday (23Apr21) – has been in discussions regarding a movie about his life like Elton John‘s “Rocketman” and the Freddie Mercury film “Bohemian Rhapsody“.

However, the “Sex Bomb” star is not sure he is willing to share every detail about his life and career with the world on the big screen just yet.

He tells Alan Carr‘s “Life’s a Beach” podcast, he said, “Well there’s been talk of it, yes. But then I’d have to tell-all.”

“So I don’t think I’m ready to tell-all yet. Y’know what I mean, it’s one of those things. We’re thinking about it.”

Although Tom didn’t divulge who he’d like to play him in a biopic, he is adamant on it being an actor, like Taron Egerton in “Rocketman”, as opposed to an actor-singer.

“Well I think it would be better to get an actor because there are actor-singers who have come forward. But I think the best thing to do is get a really good actor like Elton John did.”

“You’ve got to get an actor to play the part, then the music – you get somebody to do,” he shared. “I’ll either do (the music) myself or somebody who can do a soundalike. There are Tom Jones soundalikes out there.”

“Y’know younger fellas. But the acting is the important part.”