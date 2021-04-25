The convergence between Tesla, SpaceX, renewable energy and Bitcoin mining By Cointelegraph



The convergence between Tesla, SpaceX, renewable energy and Bitcoin mining



Tesla (NASDAQ:) — a top 10 company in the Fortune 100 that is run by one of the world’s wealthiest people, Elon Musk — transferred $1.5 billion of its treasury cash into (BTC) in early February. Musk’s Bitcoin purchase startled traditional investors, who now had to understand how their investment in Tesla would relate to Bitcoin.

Currently, much of Tesla’s revenue comes from selling surplus renewable energy credits, or RECs, which will dry up in the next several years as competing automakers produce their own zero-emissions vehicles and build up RECs with states that require them.

