Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Just Won A Grammy

Or should I say William Bowery?
It turns out that Joe was recognized for his contributions to Taylor’s album Folklore when it took home Album of the Year last month.
Some sleuthing fans made the discovery when they noticed Joe’s name had been added to the Grammy’s website, along with credit for the win.
The news probably won’t come as too big of a surprise to Taylor’s fans who know that Joe was a big part of the album and Taylor even gave him a shoutout in her acceptance speech!
“Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” Taylor said at the time.
Taylor also previously confirmed that the writer credited on the album under the pseudonym William Bowery was definitely Joe.
In fact, he helped write “Exile” and “Betty” as well as co-produce “Exile,” “Betty,” “My Tears Ricochet,” “August,” “This Is Me Trying,” and “Illicit Affairs.”
“I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way it wasn’t because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes, and he’s always the person showing me songs by artists, then they become my favorite songs,” Taylor told Apple Music.
She noted that Joe is “always just playing instruments” but the duo probably wouldn’t have started collaborating if they hadn’t been in lockdown together during the pandemic.
So if anything good at all came out of this pandemic, it’s that we got some brilliant songs from Taylor and Joe, and Joe got a Grammy!
