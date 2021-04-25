Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

Change on the day at

0201 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 107.760 107.91 +0.14

Sing dlr 1.326 1.3265 +0.07

Taiwan dlr 27.990 28.111 +0.43

Korean won 1114.400 1117.8 +0.31

Baht 31.350 31.42 +0.22

Peso 48.315 48.23 -0.18

Rupiah 14480.000 14520 +0.28

Rupee 75.010 75.01 0.00

Ringgit 4.105 4.107 +0.05

Yuan 6.487 6.4963 +0.14

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 107.760 103.24 -4.19

Sing dlr 1.326 1.3209 -0.35

Taiwan dlr 27.990 28.483 +1.76

Korean won 1114.400 1086.20 -2.53

Baht 31.350 29.96 -4.43

Peso 48.315 48.01 -0.63

Rupiah 14480.000 14040 -3.04

Rupee 75.010 73.07 -2.59

Ringgit 4.105 4.0200 -2.07

Yuan 6.487 6.5283 +0.63

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)