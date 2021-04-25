Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.08% By Investing.com

Home Business Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up...

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.08% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were National Agriculture Development Co (SE:), which rose 9.95% or 3.80 points to trade at 42.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Halwani Bros (SE:) added 9.84% or 10.80 points to end at 120.60 and Food Products Co. (SE:) was up 6.14% or 11.40 points to 197.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co (SE:), which fell 4.31% or 1.15 points to trade at 25.55 at the close. Ash-Sharqiyah Development Company (SE:) declined 4.17% or 4.40 points to end at 101.00 and Taleem REIT Fund (SE:) was down 3.78% or 0.62 points to 15.78.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 115 to 76 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in National Agriculture Development Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 9.95% or 3.80 to 42.00. Shares in Food Products Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 6.14% or 11.40 to 197.00.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 1.01% or 0.62 to $62.05 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $65.42 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.29% or 5.25 to trade at $1776.75 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.69% to 4.5369, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.57% at 90.797.

