Riz Ahmed And Fatima Farheen Mirza Attend The Oscars

Ahmed looked very dapper in his blue and black tuxedo by Prada with a cummerbund over a mock turtleneck. And Mirza also looked gorgeous in her caped Valentino gown and red heels.
Plus, a lot of photographers didn’t capture this moment, but when Ahmed fixed his wife’s hair on the red carpet, it was everything!
You can just tell how happy they are together.
In January, the “Sound Of Metal” actor revealed he quietly got married to Mirza last year during the pandemic.
“I think this is the first time I’ve ever mentioned it in an interview, so congratulations on this incredibly exciting scoop,” he said on the Grounded with Louis Theroux podcast. “I mean, I guess I don’t really feel it’s generally that relevant, so I don’t delve into my personal life or my dating history or even family life much.”
Ahmed explained it wasn’t his intention to keep his wedding a secret. He’s just a very private guy.
“It’s a weird one, isn’t it? I guess because we live in a social media age if you don’t, like, get on the megaphone about stuff it’s like, it’s a secret,” Ahmed explained about his wedding on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “But I never know how much is oversharing.”
“Like, I’m into matcha lattes, but that’s just never come up,” he continued. “I’m not a secret matcha latte drinker.”
Ahmed did reveal that his wedding was very private and he did follow all social distancing guidelines.
“There was just like, hardly anyone there really,” he told Fallon. “We did it in a backyard, which is nice in lots of ways.”
Ahmed has found his soulmate! And you can tell that they’ve got a great thing going.
