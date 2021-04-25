Regina King’s Oscars Dress Is Absolutely Magical

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1
  • Oscars badge

The 93rd Academy Awards are wrapping up awards season, but I already know who won the night: Regina King!


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The 50-year-old blessed us with an ICONIC gown that will go down in fashion history.

It’s giving me total Disney princess vibes. So elegant and regal! I couldn’t imagine a better dress for this queen!


Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images

And those WINGS?! Girl!!


Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images

She’s serving us butterflies and fairies, and I am eating it up!

During E!’s red carpet show, stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald revealed that they’ve been working on the custom Louis Vuitton dress since January.


Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images

“It took 140 hours to make. It’s over 62,000 sequins, over 4,000 crystals,” they said.


Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images

All I can say is this look was worth every minute!

You can follow BuzzFeed’s Oscars coverage here.

