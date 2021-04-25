Regina King’s Oscars Dress Is Absolutely Magical

The 93rd Academy Awards are wrapping up awards season, but I already know who won the night: Regina King!
The 50-year-old blessed us with an ICONIC gown that will go down in fashion history.
It’s giving me total Disney princess vibes. So elegant and regal! I couldn’t imagine a better dress for this queen!
And those WINGS?! Girl!!
During E!’s red carpet show, stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald revealed that they’ve been working on the custom Louis Vuitton dress since January.
“It took 140 hours to make. It’s over 62,000 sequins, over 4,000 crystals,” they said.
All I can say is this look was worth every minute!
