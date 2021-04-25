Regina King Acts Like a Pro After Almost Tripping During Oscars Opening

WENN/Avalon

The ‘One Night in Miami…’ director successfully walks down the long walkway in fairy-tale-esque gown from Louis Vuitton, but things almost go terribly when she nearly fall over after she gets up on stage.

AceShowbiz –

Nothing apparently can baffle Regina King. The “One Night in Miami…” director stunned in a custom, fairy-tale-esque gown from Louis Vuitton for the 2021 Oscars red carpet which was held on Sunday, April 25. Her gorgeous dress, meanwhile, wasn’t the only reason why she turned heads though, as the actress nearly tripped during her opening speech.

Regina successfully walked down the long walkway in the gown, which reportedly featured 62,000 sequins and 4,000 crystals. However, things almost went terribly when she nearly fell over after she got up on stage and placed the Oscar trophy down on the podium. Fortunately, the 50-year-old actress recovered her balance like a queen she is.

<br />

In her speech, Regina tackled pandemic as well as Black Lives Matter movement. “It has been quite a year, and we are still smack dab in the middle of it,” she said. “We are mourning the loss of so many, and I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis I may have traded in my heels for marching boots.”

Regina went on to say, “I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you, but as a mother of a black son I know the fear that so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that, OK?”

Commenting on Regina’s little mishap before the speech, one Internet user wrote, “Regina king almost fell on stage, but this year Chris Evans isn’t here to steady her,” referring to the time that the “Avengers: Endgame” star helped her up during the 2019 Oscars ceremony.

“Love an on-stage trip to start the show! Regina King nailed that long strut tho. Looking gorgeous,” another person said. “The #Oscars set is beautiful, but MY GOD, SO many steps for people to trip down. Predicting a whole host of Jennifer Lawrence moments in addition to Regina King’s onstage misstep.”

That aside, some others praised the “Watchmen” actress’ candid speech. “I like the nod to the Chauvin trial and bringing everyone to reality,” one person tweeted. “That’s the Regina King way and I want nothing less.”