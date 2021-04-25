Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Former Range Rover Up for Auction

WENN

The luxury car previously owned by the second in line to the British throne and his Duchess of Cambridge is being put under the hammer in an upcoming auction.

AceShowbiz –

A Range Rover formerly owned by Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is set to be sold at auction for as little as £30,000.

The 2013 Range Rover Vogue SE SUV – which was supplied to the royal couple that same year for their personal use – will go under the hammer on May 22.

It’s set to be sold as part of the Bonhams MPH May Auction and its guide price stands between $41,651 (£30,000) and $55,535 (£40,000).

The vehicle itself – painted in Baltic Blue with Almond and Espresso interiors – boasts a 350 horsepower 4.4-litre V8 diesel engine, with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

As well as a top speed of 135mph, the specification sheet notes the car – which would normally sell for around $34,710 (£25,000) today without the royal connection – can go from zero to 62mph in 6.5 seconds.

Over the past eight years, Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s former vehicle has a mileage of 38,420 miles.

<br />

The British royal family recently gathered to pay final respect to Prince Philip in a funeral following his passing.

Estranged brothers Prince Harry and Prince William escorted the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin during the procession for their grandfather’s funeral in Windsor, England on Saturday (17Apr21).

The siblings were separated by their cousin, Peter Phillips, as they took part in the solemn procession to St George’s Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

While William’s wife Kate Middleton was in attendance, Harry’s spouse Meghan Markle stayed in the United States. The Duchess of Sussex was absent from the event due to Covid-19 concerns as she’s pregnant with the couple’s second child.