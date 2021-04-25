Polygon (MATIC) jumps ahead as the race for Layer-2 adoption picks up By Cointelegraph

Polygon (MATIC) jumps ahead as the race for Layer-2 adoption picks up
Recently layer 1 solutions like the Solana (SOL) and Cosmos (ATOM) have grown in prominence thanks to each network’s faster transaction times and lower fees when compared to the network. An even greater focus has fallen on layer 2 solutions that can help Ethereum keep up with the competition as it continues its process of switching to proof-of-stake.
One project that has seen a steady rise in user activity and transactions over the past 2 months is Polygon (MATIC), a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development.
