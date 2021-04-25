Paxos receives ‘preliminary conditional approval’ for US bank charter By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Paxos receives ‘preliminary conditional approval’ for US bank charter

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has granted today stablecoin company and PayPal collaborator Paxos a federal charter to form a national trust bank — just the third such charter the OCC has granted crypto-native companies.

Paxos joins custody firm Achorage, who was the first to receive a charter in January, and fellow custodian Protego, which received their conditional charter in February.