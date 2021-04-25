PancakeSwap Google Search Surge 3 Times More Than UniSwap By CoinQuora



PancakeSwap Google Search Surge 3 Times More Than UniSwap



Larry Cermak says PancakeSwap Google (NASDAQ:) search is three times than UniSwap now.

Cermak said that the PancakeSwap bullish search could be influenced by Coin Mania.

According to a tweet from Larry Cermak, the number of times users search for the word PancakeSwap is now 3 times more than UniSwap on Google.

For those that claim most of PancakeSwap activity is fake, it’s now being googled ~3 times more than Uniswap. Likely driven by the TikTok meme coin mania pic.twitter.com/mekOGWDRaC — Larry Cermak (@lawmaster) April 24, 2021

Of note, Cermak notably said that the PancakeSwap bullish search nowadays could be influenced by the TikTok meme Coin Mania. Also, Cermark gave his tweet based on how people continued to criticize PancakeSwap activity.

Not only UniSwap. Cermark added…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora