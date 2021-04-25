Oscars Looks 10 Years Ago

1.
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were still together…
2.
…and Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli were still married.
3.
Jennifer Lawrence was still a year away from volunteering as tribute in The Hunger Games.
4.
Gabrielle Union looked gorgeous as ever in royal purple.
5.
Steven Tyler and daughter Liv Tyler shared a laugh.
6.
Gwyneth Paltrow ~sparkled~ in a metallic gown.
7.
Mila Kunis was still a year away from her beloved role in Friends with Benefits.
8.
Jennifer Hudson looked absolutely stunning in a radiant dress.
9.
Penélope Cruz was months away from becoming the first Spanish actress to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
10.
Russell Brand gave mother Barbara a big kiss on the cheek.
11.
Zoe Saldana was still years away from bringing Gamora to life in Guardians of the Galaxy.
12.
Hailee Steinfeld gave us adorable princess vibes.
13.
Anthony Mackie was years away from blessing us with his performance as the Falcon.
14.
Reese Witherspoon would soon be praised for her role in Water for Elephants.
15.
Halle Berry served us some tulle on the red carpet.
17.
Leslie Mann and Emma stone shared a hug.
18.
Colin Firth won Best Actor for his moving performance in The King’s Speech.
19.
Natalie Portman won Best Actress for her incredible performance in Black Swan.
20.
Christian Bale won Best Supporting Actor for his work in The Fighter.
21.
Melissa Leo – who won Best Supporting Actress for The Fighter – dropped the F bomb while accepting her award.
22.
And finally, the ageless Paul Rudd looked EXACTLY the same as he always has.
