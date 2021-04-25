Oscars Looks 10 Years Ago

By
Bradly Lamb
-
From Justin and Selena to the F bomb.

1.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were still together…


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

2.

…and Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli were still married.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

3.

Jennifer Lawrence was still a year away from volunteering as tribute in The Hunger Games.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

4.

Gabrielle Union looked gorgeous as ever in royal purple.


Craig Barritt / Getty Images

5.

Steven Tyler and daughter Liv Tyler shared a laugh.


Mark Sullivan / WireImage / Getty Images

6.

Gwyneth Paltrow ~sparkled~ in a metallic gown.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

7.

Mila Kunis was still a year away from her beloved role in Friends with Benefits.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

8.

Jennifer Hudson looked absolutely stunning in a radiant dress.


Michael Buckner / WireImage / Getty Images

9.

Penélope Cruz was months away from becoming the first Spanish actress to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

10.

Russell Brand gave mother Barbara a big kiss on the cheek.


Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

11.

Zoe Saldana was still years away from bringing Gamora to life in Guardians of the Galaxy.


Craig Barritt / Getty Images

12.

Hailee Steinfeld gave us adorable princess vibes.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

13.

Anthony Mackie was years away from blessing us with his performance as the Falcon.


Craig Barritt / Getty Images

14.

Reese Witherspoon would soon be praised for her role in Water for Elephants.


Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Getty Images

15.

Halle Berry served us some tulle on the red carpet.

16.

Anne Hathaway and James Franco were possibly the most awkward hosts in Oscars history.


Gabriel Bouys / Getty Images

17.

Leslie Mann and Emma stone shared a hug.


Christopher Polk/ VF11 / Getty Images

18.

Colin Firth won Best Actor for his moving performance in The King’s Speech.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

19.

Natalie Portman won Best Actress for her incredible performance in Black Swan.


Michael Buckner / WireImage / Getty Images

20.

Christian Bale won Best Supporting Actor for his work in The Fighter.


Steve Granitz / WireImage

21.

Melissa Leo – who won Best Supporting Actress for The Fighter – dropped the F bomb while accepting her award.


Michael Caulfield / WireImage / Getty Images

22.

And finally, the ageless Paul Rudd looked EXACTLY the same as he always has.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

