Oscars 2021 Fashion Details You Might Have Missed

A metal dress…but how…

The 2021 Oscars red carpet was tonight, and, oh mama, it was a great one.

Because there were a LOT of looks, you might have missed a couple of things. No problem! Here are some tiny details from the red carpet this year:

1.

H.E.R’s Dundas outfit was a nod to Prince’s 1985 Oscars look.


Handout / Getty Images, Abc Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty


2.

And her hood was a shoutout to her Oscar-nominated song, “Fight for You.”

3.

Zendaya’s Valentino look was inspired by Cher:


4.

And she’s wearing $6 million in Bulgari diamonds.


Abc / Getty Images, Handout / Getty Images


5.

Travon Free’s Dolce & Gabbana suit was lined with the names of people killed by police brutality.


Handout / Getty Images, Pool / Getty Images


6.

Erica Rivinoja, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm writer, wore a shrimp bag:


Abc / Getty Images, Pool / Getty Images


7.

Celeste Waite’s bag was a bedazzled heart:


Handout / Getty Images, Pool / Getty Images



Abc / Getty Images, Pool / Getty Images


9.

And Chloé Zhao wore sneakers:

10.

Lakeith Stanfield’s YSL look was likely based on a women’s Spring 2021 look.

Everything abt Lakeith Stanfield in @YSL is right, especially that it’s based on a women’s spring 2021 look.


Twitter: @steffyotka

11.

Andra Day’s custom Vera Wang dress was made out of metal:


Abc / Getty Images, Pool / Getty Images


12.

Viola Davis is actually wearing a skin-colored corset, which you can see through the cut-out detailing in her Alexander McQueen dress. It was achieved in the age of social distancing by dyeing roughly 20 swatches, along with the help of Viola’s makeup artist.


Pool / Getty Images, Abc / Getty Images


13.

The top of Maria Bakalova’s dress has diamonds on it.


Abc / Getty Images, Pool / Getty Images


14.

Colman Domingo’s Versace suit features 4,500 precious Swarovski crystals and sequins, 150 hours worth of embroidery. That’s not terribly far off the length of the Promising Young Woman shoot.


15.

Finally, Regina King’s Louis Vuitton dress had a record-breaking number of Swarovski crystals for Vuitton. According to Vogue, this means, “62,000 sequins, 3,900 pale sparkling stones, 4,500 in darker tones.”

