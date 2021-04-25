Oprah Reacts To Interviewing Meghan Markle And Harry

“I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact it has had and continues to have,” she told O’Dell while mentioning that she “did a lot of preparation” for the chat.
“I’m like, ‘What? You’re going there? You’re going all the way there.’”
Of course, not everything about the interview came out of nowhere: Oprah also told O’Dell that she had touched base with the couple before it took place.
“I did text them and say intention is very important to me, tell me what your intention is, so that we can be aligned in our goal.”
“And our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible.”
