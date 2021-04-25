Oil Swings Near $62 as Investors Assess Near-Term Demand Outlook

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil swung between gains and losses as investors assessed the outlook for demand ahead of a key OPEC+ meeting later this week.

Futures in New York traded near $62 a barrel after advancing 1.2% on Friday, the most in more than a week. The U.S. and China are recovering strongly from the pandemic and there are some positive signs from Europe, but the market is facing headwinds from a virus flare-up in India. That could pose a problem for the OPEC+ alliance, which has agreed to start adding more supply from May.

See also: India’s Covid Crisis Threatens a Global Oil Recovery: Julian Lee

Signs of strain on India’s refiners are starting to emerge. Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. has cut processing rates, while Indian Oil Corp. has so far failed to issue an expected tender to purchase West African crude.

Oil’s robust start to the year faltered in mid-March as some regions started to see a virus resurgence, although prices are still up almost 30% in 2021. Despite additional barrels set to hit the market next month, global benchmark Brent is firming in a bullish backwardation structure, signaling little concern about fresh supply. OPEC+ is scheduled to hold its meeting on Wednesday.