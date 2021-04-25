‘Nomadland’ Wins Big, Anthony Hopkins’ Surprise Win Rounds Out Full Winner List

Fox Searchlight Pictures/Sony Pictures Classics

‘Nomadland’ is hailed as Best Picture with its star Frances McDormand being named Best Actress, while ‘The Father’ star Hopkins surprisingly edges out the likes of Chadwick Boseman and Gary Oldman.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards has concluded with “Nomadland” coming out as the biggest winner with three wins. The movie nabbed the coveted prize of Best Picture, winning over “The Father“, “Judas and the Black Messiah“, “Mank“, “Minari“, “Promising Young Woman“, “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7“.

Chloe Zhao, who won the Best Director prize earlier in the night for helming the movie, thanked real-life nomads across America for teaching the crew the “power of resilience and hope and remining us what true kindness looks like.”

The movie also helped its star Frances McDormand score Best Actress award, which was also vied by Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman“), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“), Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday“) and Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman“). It’s the third Oscar for Best Actress for McDormand after previously winning for 1996’s “Fargo” and 2017’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“.

Capping off the Sunday, April 25 ceremony was the Best Actor award, which surprisingly went to Anthony Hopkins for his role in “The Father”. It’s a rather upset win as Chadwick Boseman was expected to win the award posthumously for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

Hopkins wasn’t present at the show, so Joaquin Phoenix, who introduced the category, accepted it on his behalf. “The Father” also won Best Adapted Screenplay for the script written by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, based on the play by Zeller.

“Ma Rainey’s”, however, didn’t come home empty handed as it previously won Best Costume Design for Ann Roth and Best Make-Up and Hairstyling for Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson.

Also bagging two prizes each were “Sound of Metal“, “Soul” and “Judas and the Black Messiah“. “Sound of Metal” picked up the gongs for Best Film Editing and Best Sound, “Soul” was named Best Animated Feature Film in addition to winning Best Original Score, and “Judas and the Black Messiah” nabbed Best Supporting Actor for Daniel Kaluuya as well as Best Original Song for “Fight for You”, which is performed by H.E.R..

“Mank”, which received the most nominations with 10, scored one Oscar in Production Design category. Yuh-Jung Youn set Oscar history as the first Korean actress to win Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Minari“.

“Another Round” was named Best International Feature Film, while Tyler Perry and Motion Picture & Television Fund were honored with Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for their separate works.

Full Winners of 2021 Academy Awards: