‘Nomadland’ wins best picture Oscar By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles

April 25 (Reuters) – “Nomadland,” a recession-era tale about a community of van dwellers in the American West, won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday.

The film stars Frances McDormand as a widow in a depressed Nevada mining town who turns her van into a mobile home and sets out on the road, taking seasonal jobs and making friends along the way.

Directed by China native Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” was widely considered the front-runner heading into Hollywood’s biggest night, having dominated this year’s awards season.

The film is based on a 2017 nonfiction book by Jessica Bruder and features real-life nomads in supporting roles as fictionalized versions of themselves.

The other best picture nominees were Vietnam-era courtroom drama ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7,” 1930s Hollywood drama “Mank,” #MeToo revenge tale “Promising Young Woman,” South Korean immigrant story “Minari,” civil rights biopic “Judas and the Black Messiah,” dementia tale “The Father” and “Sound of

Metal,” about a deaf drummer.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR