New altcoin era? Dogecoin liquidations briefly surpass Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

New altcoin era? Dogecoin liquidations briefly surpass Bitcoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) saw more liquidations than (BTC) at one point on April 24. This shows there is a significantly high demand for trading the meme cryptocurrency even as Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) struggle to recover.
Various trends and metrics, such as social volume, trading volume, and liquidations in the futures market indicate that DOGE remains one of the most frequently traded cryptocurrencies in the global market.
