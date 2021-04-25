Netflix’s You Season Three Is Going To Be Insanely Good

The long wait for You season three might soon be over!
Netflix execs said they expect new episodes to arrive by the end of this year, according to E! News, and You showrunner Sera Gamble said she finished shooting season three last week on Twitter.
“The episodes are fucking bonkers,” she wrote. “And the performances are insanely good. That’s all I’ll say about that until we are ready to talk about the new season.”
Fans will finally get to see what happened when Joe Goldberg learned his pregnant girlfriend, Love Quinn, has her own dangerous agenda.
In season two, his journey ends with him and Love going to the suburbs to try and make their relationship work. But will everything change with the discovery of his intriguing next-door neighbor?
Gamble told The Hollywood Reporter that it was always her plan to have Joe try to navigate life in the suburbs in season three after his journey already took him to Los Angeles and New York.
“We are evoking where we would like to go, which is to a much more suburban, insular world where Joe would be a complete fish out of water,” she said. “And now Love occupies a very different place because she is the mother of his child but also not the woman he thought she was.”
Victoria Pedretti, who plays Love in the series, said she’s looking forward to tapping into more of her character’s “hysteria” in season three.
“Yeah, the hysteria. I mean, it was always happening,” Pedretti said on Collider Ladies Night. “She was always kind of off her rocker consistently, even before the large reveal at the end of the season.”
“But yeah, I just love when her and Joe are just going at it, you know?” Pedretti continued. “With all the hypocrisy. It’s kind of hysterical. I really want to venture more into that.”
Caroline Kepness — author of You Love Me, the novel that the series is based on — also talked about her latest book which will probably influence the show’s third season.
“Joe is really proud of himself because a lot of people in his position descend into darkness after having been through what he’s gone through in book two and then in the beginning of book three,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “And he decides that he’s going to be a better person and he’s very proud of himself for that.
“Having dealt with Love’s family and dating someone with this close relationship with their twin brother, he’s very focused on the idea that he should be the one with the family,” she continued. “But yeah, the main thrust of it is that he’s very proud of his strength.”
You season three will feature some fresh new faces like Michaela McManus, Tati Gabrielle, and Dylan Arnold.
Hopefully, these cast members are ready for what’s to come in season three!
