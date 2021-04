Because my family loves watching the Oscars every year (really, I lead that charge and my family kindly agrees to hear my rants), my mom and I decided to watch all of the Best Supporting Actress nominees this year and score them.

Who are we? Well…

My mom was born on Leap Day and assures me that I’m her “second-favorite” child.

I was born on the twelfth day of Christmas and I, too, am my second-favorite of her children.