My Mom And I Watched The Oscars Original Screenplay Noms.

Our ratings for Best Original Screenplay:

Nancy: The subject of consent is an important one, and I get that the screenplay was innovative for sure, but it was disappointingly structured, and with too many implausibilities, finished with an endless resolution. The fascinating premise was, “Woman deceives about who she is in order to exact revenge on dishonest men,” but the ending depends on a man’s honesty to drive that revenge. My principal problem is with the screenplay, not with the acting or the important message the movie is sending. Rating: 4/10

Hope: I enjoyed the ending more the second time I watched it, but I still wish the movie chose one way or the other, versus the choosing both that it did (don’t want to spoil, lol). Other than the ending, I loved basically everything else about the screenplay, despite the movie not being the kind of completely-on-structure my enjoyment almost always requires. Rating: 7/10